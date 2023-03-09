This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler. U.S. product regulators said Thursday, March 9, 2023, that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)