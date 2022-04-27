State, county, and local leaders joined with officials from the YMCA of Delaware on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to turn over ceremonial shovels of dirt for the new Middletown YMCA.
Whiting-Turner has already begun work on the new facility, which has been several years in the making.
YMCA Director of Development Beverly Lacy said its location off of South Catherine Street is the perfect place.
"Because it's next to Silver Lake Elementary School, the Silver Lake pool, and also to the library," said Lacy. "It's going to have an amazing impact on families."
With the new county library just steps away, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said the infrastructure is finally catching up with the growth of Middletown.
"People want to live here and so we have to find a way, whether through government or through great organizations like the YMCA, to create amenities, create destinations, places for people to go to be healthy and build communities, and this is a big part of that," said Meyer.
Lacy said they will utilize every inch of the 56,000 square feet of indoor space for a STEM room for youth, a Children’s Adventure Zone, and a Community Education room, in addition to gymnasium, indoor pool, and fitness studios.
"Our population in this community is growing," said Lacy, "so we are absolutely going to be able to have flexible space that can be used for all ages and stages of life."
Outdoor amenities will include two full-court public basketball courts, six flexible public cross courts used for pickleball, tennis, and other activities, a splash park, and an outdoor playground.
Over $8 million dollars has been raised for the project so far.