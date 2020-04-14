The YMCA of Delaware announced its food distribution calendar at locations across the state.
Quantities are limited, first-come, first-serve. It is an open event, no registration required.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following sites will be providing non-perishable nutrition staples at the following locations:
- Wednesday, April 15 - Brandywine YMCA, 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803
- Wednesday, April 15 - Western YMCA, 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711
- Thursday, April 16 - Bear- Glasgow YMCA, 351 George Williams Way, Newark, DE 19702
- Thursday, April 16 - Central YMCA, 501 West Eleventh Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
- Tuesday, April 21 - Dover YMCA, 1137 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901
- Tuesday, April 21 - Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Thursday, April 23 - Middletown YMCA, 404 N. Cass Street, Middletown, DE 19709
The YMCA of Delaware will also be providing weekend meals for children through the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program at each of those locations on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration is required for that event, and can be done at this website.