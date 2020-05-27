The YMCA of Delaware has announced its latest nutrition distribution calendar, times of operation, and locations.
Non-perishable food staples will be distributed every Friday at the following areas without a need for pre-registration, on a first-come, first-served basis, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. or until supplies are depleted:
- Brandywine YMCA, 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803
- Western YMCA, 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711
- Bear-Glasgow YMCA, 351 George Williams Way, Newark, DE 19702
- Central YMCA, 501 West Eleventh Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
- Dover YMCA, 1137 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901
- Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Middletown YMCA, 404 N. Cass Street, Middletown, DE 19709