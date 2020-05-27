Virus Outbreak Maryland school lunch lunches

Anne Arundel County, Md. residents receive free breakfast, lunch and dinner, at a mobil stop in Annapolis, Monday, March 16, 2020. Anne Arundel County is providing free meals for students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state from March 16 to March 27. 

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The YMCA of Delaware has announced its latest nutrition distribution calendar, times of operation, and locations.

Non-perishable food staples will be distributed every Friday at the following areas without a need for pre-registration, on a first-come, first-served basis, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. or until supplies are depleted:

  • Brandywine YMCA, 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803
  • Western YMCA, 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711
  • Bear-Glasgow YMCA, 351 George Williams Way, Newark, DE 19702
  • Central YMCA, 501 West Eleventh Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
  • Dover YMCA, 1137 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901
  • Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  • Middletown YMCA, 404 N. Cass Street, Middletown, DE 19709

