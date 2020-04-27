The YMCA of Delaware has announced its latest nutrition distribution calendar, times of operation, and locations.
Non-perishable food staples will be distributed at the following areas without a need for pre-registration, on a first-come, first-served basis, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies are depleted:
- Wednesday, April 29 - Brandywine YMCA, 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803
- Wednesday, April 29 - Western YMCA, 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711
- Thursday, April 30 (Rain date will be Friday, May 1) - Bear-Glasgow YMCA, 351 George Williams Way, Newark, DE 19702
- Thursday, April 30 (Rain date will be Friday, May 1) - Central YMCA, 501 West Eleventh Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
- Tuesday, May 5 - Dover YMCA, 1137 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901
- Tuesday, May 5 - Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Thursday, May 7 - Middletown YMCA, 404 N. Cass Street, Middletown, DE 19709
The Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program, which provides weekend meals for children in need, will be held at each of those locations on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until supplies are depleted. Meals are, again, first-come, first-served and do not require registration.