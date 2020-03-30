The YMCA has reopened its shuttered facilities to act as emergency response centers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
With the urgent need for child care for essential workers, they've redeployed their gyms--which were deemed "non-essential" and shuttered under Gov. John Carney's State of Emergency--solely for that purpose to serve those families, effective immediately.
Never in her 30-year career did YMCA of Delaware president and CEO Deborah Bagatta-Bowles imagine this would happen. But she acted quickly to identify the Walnut Street YMCA, the Brandywine and Bear YMCAs, along with the Sussex YMCA locations, as locations that could accommodate up to 50 children, primarily ages 5 to 12 years old. She noted that capacity could be expanded based on need.
"We may add additional sites depending on how many registrants we get; there's a lot of interest, but until the kids are there, we're not sure how many we'll have," she said.
The Walnut Street YMCA already has 125 essential worker families signed up.
"Their proximity to the hospital and some of the essential services like supermarkets and things make that a perfect location," she said. "The other branches are strategically located near hospitals and in the center of things."
Bagatta-Bowles said she lost some staff because they're home with their own children while school is out until at least May 15, per the governor's emergency order, but for the most part, child care workers have been willing to come back.
There's been some controversy over the governor's decision to keep child care centers open. He's insisted the decision is centered on CDC guidance and to keep hospital workers and other first responders working during the crisis, but his restrictions don't limit child care center's usage to essential workers as was done in New Jersey and Maryland. State Rep. John Kowalko has repeatedly questioned the decision and feels child care centers should be open only to essential workers.
"It’s time for Delaware leadership to get serious about protecting its population from the spread of the deadly coronavirus. It is no longer an option to claim that child care facilities are safe places or 'controlled environments' or that children are less likely to contract the virus. The reality that a positive test for the virus has occurred in a childcare sounds a vivid warning that Delaware must act quickly and resolutely," he said.
You can read more about CDC guidance on these issues by clicking here.
Bagatta-Bowles said the YMCA of Delaware is also taking steps to keep staff and children safe by taking their temperatures on the way into the building as is being done in the state's prisons and some other places of essential employment.
"We'll send the little ones home if they have a fever," she said. "We'll do this nicely, some of our staff, some of them will dress up as the Cat in the Hat, so we won't intimidate our little ones. We'll do the same for staff; plenty of sanitation before, during, and after the programs, lots of wipes and rubber gloves. A lot of the same precautions we take with the smaller children, we will just ramp it up for the school-aged group as well."
She said gymnasium space will allow kids to spread out and employ social distancing practices and outdoor space will be utilized as well though playgrounds will be off-limits.
While other child care centers have reportedly had difficulty in getting cleaning and disinfectant supplies, Bagatta-Bowels said this hasn't been a problem for them yet.
"We have been preparing for this for some time. So the minute this broke, we ordered lots of stuff in advance, and also because our facilities are closed, the material and the supplies that we would use for the 20,000 members that would come in on the course of the month, we're just redeploying to child care, so it's really kind of just a pivot of whatever we have in-house."
The rate is $75 per day for a 12-hour day with sites open from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Financial assistance is available for those who need it. Click here to sign up or email childcare@ymcade.org.
"Pricing doesn't have to be an obstacle at all," she said. "We'll process those pretty quickly, with almost an immediate turnaround because we know the urgency that essential workers have to go to work and stay at work."
Bagatta-Bowles said in the future she expects Delaware YMCA facilities to be used as hunger relief stations, as they also work with the Food Bank of Delaware.
The YMCA has also pushed out virtual content--now, not just for members, but free for the entire community.
"So people can still get some of their favorite classes and their instructors and different activities for children," said Bagatta-Bowles. "Some of the classes are live, so at least there's something we can all be doing together...there's something online for all of you--senior yoga, exercise classes for kids, take advantage of it, it's free, it's fun, and it's something to do for the next six weeks, it's going to be a long haul for all of us."