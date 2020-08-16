The YMCA of Delaware is helping families dealing with COVID-19-related delayed school openings by extending summer camps and outdoor pool hours.
They started giving parents a helping hand in March by opening essential childcare centers, said president and CEO Deborah Bagatta-Bowles.
"And then we quickly pivoted into summer camp season with all the new safety protocols and different models for operation, but we got our camps running at all of our YMCA locations across the state," said Bagatta-Bowles.
Bagatta-Bowles added conducting some programs virtually took some getting used to at first.
"We were not using GoToMeeting or Zoom with any great frequency, but, we actually did our Youth in Government conference as a virtual conference, and that's our civic engagement program for teenagers," said Bagatta-Bowles.
The Y is keeping its virtual programs open for people who still don't feel comfortable taking in-person classes due to the coronavirus.
In addition,with schools delaying their openings or starting virtually this fall, the Y is planning to open learning centers for kids, which will combine full-day childcare with academics and other activities.