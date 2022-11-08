Political newcomer Lydia York is declaring victory in the auditor of accounts race.
York beat Republican Janice Lorrah for the elected position after garnering 54% of the vote, according to the Delaware Department of Elections website.
"Taxpayers deserve to know how their taxpayer dollars are being spent," York said speaking at a victory party at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Wilmington Tuesday.
In the primary, York beat embattled then-incumbent Kathy McGuiness. McGuiness ultimately resigned on Oct. 19 after she was sentenced following her conviction on two misdemeanors, conflict of interest and official misconduct. She was acquitted on two felony charges.
"I pledged to do the work that this office is supposed to do so, and tonight I renew this pledge," York said. "This part of government needs to work, and it needs to work so it can have faith in the other parts of government as well. That's how we'll build trust with the people...and return their trust to them."