"We have to remain vigilant, because the rights we have today can easily be taken away. It means a lot to me to be here today, because we need to stay in the fight--because the fight's not over," said former state Sen. Karen Peterson Thursday. "For us to be the first married--and for me, as a senator, to be able to be one of the sponsors of the bill to make it happen--it was a real joy at the time, and I never imagined that these would rights would come under threat, as they are now."
Alongside her wife Vikki Bandy, Peterson joined New Castle County officials in front of the government center on June 2, 2022, as those rose a variety of flags representing different LGBTQ+ communities to kick off Pride Month. Peterson and Bandy were the first gay couple to be married under the equality law passed in 2013 permitting the act.
But in the current political spectrum, there's a sense of tension. Peterson notes that, with the leak of an early decision from the Supreme Court packed with conservative judges seemingly overturning abortion access protections, marriage for all could be the next right targeted for erasure.
"With the Supreme Court starting to take away privacy rights, as with women's rights over their own bodies--well, the right to marry was handed down under the same part of the Constitution, the right to privacy. So we see that those rights could be hacked away at, and I think we're probably heading in that direction, unless we all step back up to the plate," she said. "We thought this matter was settled. We realize that it's not settled. And we have to be ready and willing to to go out and continue the fight."
County Executive Matt Meyer said it's that national-level attack, and the controversial targeting of LGBTQ+ youth in a variety of laws across a number of state in particular, that makes him even prouder of how inclusive Delaware is as a whole. He said there's some who hold "animosity" toward the very people being celebrated Thursday, and they need to know that Delaware's officials stand with them.
"We also recognize that even here in New Castle County, in Delaware, while we can celebrate tremendous progress in terms of laws, there are still those who are in the shadows. There are people who may be watching today, who do not feel comfortable screaming out, loud and proud, who they love and how they love," Meyer said. "We do this in many ways today for you, and for them, and for all of us in our community. We need to build a community where we say, 'You need to be proud. We want you to be proud of who you are.'"
So, while Thursday's action of simply raising some flags in front of a government building may seem minimal in terms of effort, it's an important show because everyone should remember the past while celebrating the present, said Equality Delaware President Lisa Goodman.
It wasn't that long ago that the government was the oppressor from which the LGBTQ+ community was fighting for freedom to openly be themselves, she said, citing the June 28, 1969, Stonewall riot that occurred when fed up patrons of the namesake bar fought back against yet another police raid. That's the mark of the modern movement, she said.
"I can say that we've come a long way, and not far enough. Pride is now marked by corporate support and rainbows everywhere. And that's great," Goodman said. "What can you do, what can we all do? My advice is the same advice that, really, I've giving for decades: Come out. Come out as LGBTQ, come out as an ally...Today, celebrate Pride with joy and resolve, attend a parade, wear rainbow everything, and come out. Tomorrow, plan to work, and march, and donate. And yes, if necessary, we're going to have to return to our roots and protest."