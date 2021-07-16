There's going to be a new option for entertainment soon, with the creator of Bear Drive-In's Bob Weir saying he hopes to swing the cargo doors open by the end of July.
"I'm building a drive-in movie theater," Weir said Thursday. "I've been doing this for a long time and I've had my plan to be able to do this for a while. We're making it come to fruition."
Weir was at least partially inspired by the successes he saw trying to make people happy during the pandemic. A 40-year veteran of the team at The Grand Opera House with his start "in the 80s," Weir had been helping to host movie nights on inflatable screens throughout.
"I've been in the theatre industry for a long time. My full-time job's at the Grand Opera House," he said. "When the pandemic hit, one of the things that Grand Opera House did--with a lot of help--was we did drive-ins at Bellevue State Park, and they were a huge success. Even this year, we did some in the beginning of the summer that did really, really well. And when we were doing the Bellevue State Park drive-ins, I went around looking specifically for a property to be able to do this on a full-time basis."
He was inspired by a setup he saw containers stacked at Schneider Trailer & Container rental, and thought to himself, "I can put a screen on that," then saw the Philadelphia Film Society used a similar approach for events at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. Now, the permits are all signed and he's stacking containers on the lot at Route 7 and Route 40, right behind the Lowes.
"We're doing first run [movies], and we're probably going to open up with Fast and Furious," Weir said. "We're looking to get jungle Cruise, the new Disney movie coming out. For concessions, we're doing pretty much the straight routine: popcorn, sodas, your typical concession fare. Nachos, pretzels, easy-peasy-type stuff."
And Weir hopes to have the facility up-and-running by Friday, July 30, 2021, with $15 admission per person, which comes with a popcorn and a soda or water.
"I've just been doing this enough, and for a long enough time, to pretty much rock and roll it out, so to speak.