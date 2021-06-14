76ers Hawks Basketball

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, top left, passes the ball against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a cold start to score 25 points, including a floater that gave Atlanta the lead with 1:17 remaining, and the Hawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100.

The Hawks tied the Eastern Conference semifinal at 2-2.

Philly blew an 18-point lead and may have bigger concerns. Big man Joel Embiid spent time in the locker room in the second quarter and didn't make a field goal in the second half. Embiid has been playing with torn cartilage in his right knee.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Hawks. Young made only 8 of 26 shots but had 18 assists.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

