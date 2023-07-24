Eugene Young has become the third Democrat to announce plans to run for Delaware's lone Congressional seat.
The current Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority announced his intentions to supporters on Monday, July 24, 2023.
He has previously served as President and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and has been involved in several grass roots organizations aimed at civic and youth leadership including Network Delaware and Delaware Elite.
State Senator Sarah McBride and State Treasurer Colleen Davis have already announced they are running for the Congressional seat currently occupied by Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Blunt Rochester is running for Tom Carper's U.S. Senate seat. Carper is retiring.