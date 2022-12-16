A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus.
The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was.
This happened Monday in the New Castle area. The boy named Jermaine woke up and was approached by a mechanic in the yard.
"(He) came up and said, where are you supposed to be? I said New Castle," Jermaine said.
By this time, it was early afternoon. Jermaine's mother also said the automated phone call that is supposed to go out to Colonial School District families when a student is absent did not come for hours.
She had a message for school bus drivers: "Check the buses when you get off - no matter the school ages or anything. Check the buses when they're getting off."
The bus driver was a substitute, and has been placed on leave pending an investigation for what is acknowledged to be a breach of procedure.
"This was a major breach of our safety protocol. It is a personnel that I really can't comment on further," Drew Moffett with the Colonial School District said. "But, it is taken in all full seriousness and of course we've already started the review with the rest of our staff to ensure that this does not happen again."
Jermaine, meanwhile, has been reluctant to take the bus to school again since the incident.