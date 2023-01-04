There are troubling trends regarding fatal drug overdoses involving young people.
According to Delaware Public Health, the state is one of 47 that contributed data to a CDC report which indicates that overall illicit drug use is down among middle-and high-school age youth -- but there was a 94% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, and another 20% increase the following year.
The main reason seems to be the potency of the drugs, such as illicit manufactured fentanyl.
DPH has introduced educational campaigns urging young people and families to be aware of the dangers of trying any drugs - even once.
The report also indicates that most youth who overdosed had no prior opioid use history. About 25% of the deaths included evidence of counterfeit pills, but such data may be underreported.. The Drug Enforcement Administration has documented counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl being sold to youth through social media.
The CDC said parents should monitor the behavior of their adolescents. Tips are available in the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse Talk2Kids About Drugs tool kit.
Last year, the Delaware Division of Public Health created the #MyReasonWhyDE youth-oriented campaign where young people talk about their reasons for remaining drug free.
More information regarding resources and prevention can be found at www.helpisherede.com