Youth sports tournaments can resume this weekend while personal care services can expand their occupancy, starting Monday, as Delaware prepares to enter its second week in Phase 2 of reopening the economy.
The latest modification to the governor's State of Emergency, tied to the coronavirus pandemic, notes tournaments can resume for all sports, except those that are considered high-risk. Those include football, wrestling, rugby, and ice or roller hockey.
All basketball, including tournaments, which will now be permitted, must be played outside.
Tournaments can resume, effective 8 a.m. Saturday.
“We want Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the summer. But everyone should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still active in Delaware,” said Governor Carney said in a written statement. “Our goal is to limit community spread of the virus to protect lives, and Delaware’s hard-fought progress against this disease. Please wear a face covering. Stay at least six feet away from others outside your household. Wash your hands frequently. This is a deadly disease – especially for our most vulnerable – and that’s the best way to reduce our risk. Stay vigilant.”
Governor Carney's office also told WDEL that the state's coronavirus briefings will now only be held once per week now on Tuesdays,
Check out guidance for safe play of sports that are permitted under Phase 2:
Meantime, places like nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy offices, and other personal care services can increase their occupancy to 60 percent effective Monday, June 22, 2020 at 8 a.m.
Read more about Delaware's Phases 2 reopening plans. You can also read the full 22nd Modification to the State of Emergency by clicking here.
Delaware took two weeks to move from Phase 1 to Phase, but has not set a date for when it will enter Phase 3, with Governor Carney saying he'll let the data drive that decision.