The Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families is reporting two separate COVID-19 positive cases connected to its department.
One case involved a youth living at one of DSCYF's community-based programs. That youth is recovering at home, and the facility was cleaned, according to DSCYF.
The other is a staff member working at an administration building. That person is under self-isolation while their work area was closed off to others to undergo a deep cleaning.
In both cases, which DSCYF said are unrelated, the state agency said it's reaching out to those who might have been around the infected people.
“I want to stress that the actions and communications taken at this moment are for the safety of our children and staff. We want the general public and families we serve to be informed of the safety precautions we are taking every day to slow the spread of coronavirus,” said Secretary Josette Manning in a statement. “Despite these trying times, our dedicated staff continue to carry out our mission every day placing themselves at risk as they work diligently to achieve our vision: safe and healthy children, resilient families and strong communities.”