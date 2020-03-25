Boxes of non-perishable goods - cereal, cans of tuna and other staples - are available for delivery or pick-up courtesy of the Delaware chapter of a national organization, the Zakat Foundation.
The group has nearly 50 volunteers - adults and young people - but many have had to keep away from the assembly room due to concerns about COVID-19.
Not to worry: those who showed up have gotten the job done.
According to its spokesman Abbas Haleem, the Zakat Foundation was founded on a pillar of Islam. "Those who have the ability to help others should do so," Haleem said.
Chapters in several other states are also creating and donating food baskets and hygiene kits, as well as offering resources about mental health during a stressful time through its Khalil Center. Web therapy services on family and self-care are highlighted. A crisis hotline is also available at 1-855-5HELPKC.
In New Castle County food boxes are available from the Zakat Foundation for pick-up at its Newark-area location or for delivery. They hope to serve senior citizens and Delawareans in need.
"We'll go out, leave it on their doorstep so they can collect it," Zakat Foundation of Delaware's Nafeesa Majeed said.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 302-294-6071.
Donations are also accepted.
"It's all about the people," Haleem said.