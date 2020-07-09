Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley has been appointed as the Superintendent of Delaware State Police, becoming the first woman to assume the command.
Zebley takes over at the helm after Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. retired and was confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security on May 27, 2020.
Zebley, who's a 28-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, serves on the executive staff and currently oversees internal affairs.
Chief Susanna Capps, who heads up the Alabama Highway Patrol, is believed to be the only other female leader of a state police/highway patrol.
