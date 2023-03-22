Former NFL first round draft pick Kwame Harris and eight-year vet Paul Worrilow join a distinguished group of nine people being inducted into the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame in May.
The nine inductees will be honored at the Chase Center on the Riverfront on Thursday, May 18.
Tickets are $75, with tables of 8 available for $550. Social hour and a silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner and ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
They are available through the DSMHOF website.
KWAME HARRIS - Newark H.S. Football
Harris was a USA Today & Parade Magazine All-American at Newark High School, where he was the first lineman to be named Delaware's Offensive Player of the Year, leading Newark to three straight Division 1 football titles.
He went on to Stanford, where he was twice first-team All-Pac 10, and was the league's top offensive lineman in 2002, when he was honorable mention All-American.
Harris went on to be picked 26th in the 2003 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he made 44 starts over five seasons, before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.
PAUL WORRILOW - Concord H.S./Delaware Football
Worrilow took a less heralded route to the NFL, making the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, but went on to serve as a two-time captain and finished fifth in the NFL with 142 tackles in 2014.
Worrilow started three seasons with Atlanta, racking up 415 tackles (15 for loss), four sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.
He came to the league from the University of Delaware, where he was a Third-Team All-American in 2012, and led to the 2010 National Finalists with 113 tackles.
Worrilow played high school at Concord, winning the 2006 Division 2 State Title, and was the Delaware Defensive Player of the Year in 2007.
CHRIS ANDERSON - A. I. duPont H.S. Golf
Anderson won the Delaware Open a record seven times over a 20-year span (1983, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1992, 2003, 2004), and became the only Delawarean to win the Philadelphia Amateur.
He won the Delaware Junior championship as a freshman at A.I. in 1977, and eventually served as captain at the University of Virginia.
Anderson went on to play on the Ben Hogan Tour, winning the Variety Club Tournament of Champions of Philadelphia in 1992, and was second in a playoff at the Fort Wayne Open.
He later qualified for the 1996 PGA Championship, before returning to amateur play, winning the Delaware Amateur in 2005.
Golf Digest listed him as one of Delaware's top three golfers ever, along with Porky Oliver and Dave Douglas.
CHRISTINA HILLMAN - St. Thomas More H.S. Shot Put
Hillman won 2 NCAA Championships in shot put at Iowa State University, earning seven first-team All-American Honors.
The Dover native still holds the Iowa State shot put record (59' 6.75") on her way to being the 2016 Women's Track & Field Academic All-America Athlete of the Year, and was the 2014 Co-Delaware Athlete of the Year with Marquis Dendy, as selected by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association.
At St. Thomas More, Hillman won the Penn Relays and New Balance Indoor Nationals in 2011, and was second in the Outdoor Junior Nationals. She won three state titles, and still holds the Delaware high school record. She also won three discus titles.
RUTH LAJOIE - Conrad H.S. Coach, Official, Multiple Sports
Lajoie helped launch girls' track in Delaware in 1971, and while serving basketball coach at Conrad, convinced the Conrad Area School Board to equal the pay with her boys' counterpart, who was making double the money.
She would go on to coach several sports, and also was the head of the Delaware Board of Women's Basketball Referees.
The Penns Grove (New Jersey) High School alum played basketball, tennis, and field hockey, before going on to West Chester University where she played those three along with lacrosse. She was named to the U.S. Reserve team in field hockey, and was inducted into WCU's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.
She went on to receive the Delaware Pathfinder Award from the National Association for Girls and Women in Sport, and the DIAA State Award for Outstanding Service from the National Federation of High School Sports in 2017.
She is the chair of the DIAA Girls Basketball Committee, and also serves on the Field Hockey Committee.
RAY PEDEN - Salesianum Swimming
The second Delawarean to swim the English Channel, Peden competed at a national level in open water swimming.
Peden won the 2010 Ocean Water Swim Around Key West, swimming 12.5 miles in 4 hours, 44 minutes. He also won the 2015 U.S. Masters Open Water National Championships in the 2.5 mile race for 60-64 year olds.
Peden set the American record in the 26.2-mile marathon swim in 1984.
He was also on the first relay team to successfully swim from Cape Henlopen to Cape May, with the five-member team surviving a shark scare, and a current that sent them six miles off course, completing 17 miles in 6 hours and 8 minutes.
Peden captained Salesianum to their first swim title in 1973, and later captained York College (Pennsylvania) for four years, setting 42 pool records.
He currently serves as an NCAA swimming official, and officiated the U.S. Open Water National Championships in 2013 and 2015.
GINGER SMITH - Tower Hill Track
Smith was the first Delaware runner to qualify for the Olympic Trials, reaching the finals in four events at age 16, competing in the 80-meter hurdles, along with 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes.
She also was the first Delaware woman to run at the Penn Relays in 1964, and in 1966 led Tower Hill to the high school championship in the 4x100-yard relay.
She finished second in the 50-yard hurdles at the 1965 AAU National Championships, and set state high school records in the 100-yard dash (11.2) and 440 (59.6) that lasted for a decade.
Smith went on to Stanford, which did not have women's track, but still competed for the Millbrae Lions, where she won the California 100-yard title in 1967.
JOE TIBERI - Boxing
Joe Tiberi had an amateur record of 44-4-2 (31 KOs), before turning professional with an 18-5-2 (13 KOs) record in the 70s and 80s.
Tiberi went 5-3 against undefeated fighters.
He fought undefeated prospect Mike "Youngblood" Williams of North Philadelphia on ESPN, knocking him down before Williams quit in the sixth round.
Tiberi's last 14 opponents had a combined record of 146-10-4.
He turned his attention to training, where he works out of the Delaware Swim & Fitness Center in Pike Creek.
CHARLES WAHLIG - Roller Skating
Wahlig is the only person to have won Gold Medals in Senior Speed and Senior Dance at both the world and national level, and has coached over 1,000 state, regional, national, and world champions.
Wahlig's career started by winning the 1957 USA National Senior Dance and National Speed Skating Championships, and repeated in the Senior Dance in 1958 with a different partner.
He turned to coaching when moving to Delaware in 1970, guiding the U.S. Pan American Games team in 1979.
He coached for over 30 years, and is the only person inducted into the USA Roller Sports Hall of Fame as an athlete (1983), coach (1993), and service (1996).
Wahlig died in 2007.