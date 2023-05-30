Interstate traffic going into New Jersey from Delaware is moving slowly following a tractor trailer catchin fire on the Delaware Memorial Bridge Tuesday evening.
The fire took place on I-295 on the northbound span just before 6 p.m. on May 30, 2023.
The northbound lanes were completely closed for about two hours while the fire was being put out, and the bridge was inspected for damage.
Just after 8 p.m., the left lane of 4 was reopened, but hazmat crews continue to deal with damage from the crash that left the cab of the tractor trailer completely charred.
The condition of the driver has yet to be released by the Delaware River & Bay Authority, which handles policing on the bridge.
The main alternative is to take either I-95 or I-495 into Pennsylvania, and then use the Commodore Barry Bridge (U.S. 322) into New Jersey. There were major delays on that route as of 8:05 p.m.