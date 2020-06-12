With 3,594 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 test results reported in Delaware Friday, there were no new deaths, nine fewer hospitalizations associated with the virus, and only 67 new positive cases identified--an infection rate of less than 2%.
According to the Division of Public Health, there were now 10,173 total cumulative cases in the First State, with 61 new full recoveries for a total of 6,062. Accounting for 414 deaths and recoveries, there were 6 more "active" COVID-19 cases for a total of 3,697.
Friday's increases broke down, by county, to 53 in New Castle for 4,224, a single case in Kent for 1,544, and 10 in Sussex for 4,389.
Only 100 people remained hospitalized Friday, 14 of those critical, with 3,594 negative tests reported for a running total of 67,521.