The driver of a car that was speeding towards officers was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, New Castle County Police said.
The incident unfolded on Wilmington's East Side when county police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of 24th Street and Rosemont Avenue on January 13, 2021.
Police officials said the driver sped away, but was going down a dead-end road.
The vehicle made a U-turn, and police said it drove back at the officers at a high rate of speed.
Officers fired, killing the driver.
