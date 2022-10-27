Wilmington Police arrested a person who was inside a home destroyed in a fire last Sunday.
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, where they found a three-story building engulfed in flames.
Firefighters noted the building was beginning to collapse, and went to a defensive tactic, with all interior units removed.
The roof collapsed into the third story before the blaze was put under control 40 minutes later.
WFD said the person, they did not give any other information, was inside the home, and self-evacuated when the fire began.
License and Inspection was called to the scene, and an emergency demolition was done after verifying no one else was inside.
WFD has not determined the cause of the fire due to the collapse and demolition.