Pfizer has told reporters covering its rollout that it expects the first shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine to leave the Michigan facility Sunday morning.
The company originally predicted trucks rolling “within 24 hours” of Food and Drug Administration authorization.
The company did not provide an explanation for the later timeline.
The benefits of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine outweigh its risks, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Saturday during a virtual news conference.
“We held a public advisory committee on Thursday about the Pfizer and BioNTech application,” Hahn said during a news conference. “The committee overwhelmingly agreed that the vaccine’s benefits outweighs its risks.”
The US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was based on science and data, Hahn said.
"Science and data guided the FDA's decision," Hahn said, adding that agency scientists and staff have worked around-the-clock to review data to get the vaccine authorized.
Hahn added that efficiency does not mean the cutting of corners while review teams continue to comb through data.
“With this authorization, we know that our federal partners are already moving to distribute the first doses of the vaccine throughout the country,” Hahn said.
Hahn said the authorization is a significant milestone for families battling the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and around the world.
“While this year has been marked by tragedy, sadness and sacrifice, it is also a year that has generated unparalleled scientific achievement that will resonate for many future generations,” he added.
Hahn said the FDA has been transparent about the data.
“We've also posted important information to help healthcare providers understand the benefits, risks and proper use of this FDA authorized vaccine,” Hahn said.
Hahn also denied on Saturday that political pressure led to a quicker than normal decision to issue emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.
The FDA issued the EUA Friday evening, a day after its Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend the authorization. But as the FDA considered the vote, Hahn was summoned to the White House.
“First of all, the representations in the press that I was threatened to be fired if we didn’t get it done by a certain date is inaccurate,” Hahn said at a news conference held jointly Saturday with Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s vaccine and biologicals branch. “Dr. Marks and I have been very clear from the beginning that we are going to maintain the integrity of the scientific process. We are going to let our scientists do their job and review and go through the fairness of that review – the gold standard, if you will."
The FDA said it reviewed not just Pfizer and BioNTech’s summary of their clinical trial involving around 40,000 volunteers, but went through to original source data. It showed the vaccine was safe and provided 95% protection.
“Our incredible team, heroic efforts, night and day worked to get this out the door,” Hahn said. “As Dr. Marks said, thousands of people are dying a day."
UPS details extensive process that will be used to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine
Months of planning culminate this weekend with the first deliveries of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses – and the UPS executive overseeing his company’s efforts says it is an emotional experience.
“Oh, probably the equivalent of going to your daughter's wedding, I guess,” said Wes Wheeler, the president of UPS Healthcare, told CNN. “It's been a lot of planning. A lot of a lot of phone calls, a lot of technology, a lot of alignment ... As an engineer, I like to do a lot of planning, so that when day one comes, it comes smoothly.”
Wheeler said the process that soon gets underway at the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, will be highly choreographed.
“We have people embedded at the Pfizer location in Michigan, and they will be helping Pfizer to dispatch packages,” he explained. “They will be loaded onto a trailer, a dedicated trailer, with an escort. They will drive five hours to Louisville, Kentucky, and then there'll be dispatched around to the states that we’re assigned.”
In Louisville, many of the shipments will be loaded onto UPS planes. Wheeler said the company’s extensive delivery network means it can ship doses overnight for delivery by 10:30 the next morning. UPS is handling delivery to sites on the Eastern side of the U.S.
The company is also creating 24,000 pounds of dry ice daily that are packed into special Pfizer containers to keep the vaccine at the required sub-zero temperature.
“The day after the vaccines arrive, we deliver 40 pounds of dry ice to replenish what is sublimating from the box,” Wheeler said. “The Pfizer package is good for 10 days with it with the 50 pounds of dry ice in it. And with the 40 pounds that we send the following day. It'll give you another several days if necessary so the box becomes the storage medium at the dosing center.”
More details: Tracking devices on each container and truck send real-time information back to the UPS command center in Louisville.
The tracking tags have four radios and a Bluetooth device that transmit data including GPS location, “atmospheric pressure, motion detection, light detection, and of course temperature,” he said. That data gives the company insight into the condition of each package and the dry ice inside of it.
“We have eyes on these shipments all the way from origin to the final dosing destination,” he explained.