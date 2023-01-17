Delawarean Piping Plovers had a successful year in their mating season as they maintained the amount of pairs that mated as last year and produced more fledglings.
Some may wonder why 24 pairs of birds mating is a big deal, but the federal government and the state of Delaware have shown how important this is for the species.
Federally, Piping Plovers are listed as a threatened species, while in the first state, they are considered endangered.
Seven pairs of piping plovers were recorded nesting at The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park and 17 additional nesting pairs were documented at Fowler Beach on Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Weather conditions and predators contributed to nest and chick loss at Fowler Beach, but those who mated this year successfully raised 34 chicks to their flying age at 25 days old.
Delaware’s piping plover population recovery efforts involve partnerships between DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife and Division of Parks and Recreation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Work is being done by biologists in order to further understand why and how the population fluctuates due to change and their behavior.
The biologists fit plovers with leg bands so they are more easily identified and can be observed from afar.
More information about piping plovers is available at de.gov/pipingplovers.