Nearly ten pounds of opium "poppy pods" have been seized from an shipment that arrived at the Port of Wilmington this week.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was listed as "dried cones bulbs for bouquets and ornamental." It came from the UK, and was addressed to Dover.
Opium poppies can be made into products that contribute to abuse or addiction.
Only licensed entities are permitted to import them, and only from legitimate sources in regulated countries.
"Communities across the United States continue to struggle with the opioid epidemic, and some individuals unnecessarily risk their health and safety illegally importing opium poppy pods," CBP Port of Wilmington Acting Port Director Erik Kelling said. "Customs and Border Protection officers remain committed to helping protect our communities by intercepting shipments of opioid products, including in their raw form, whenever we encounter them."
CBP seized 2,895 pounds of illicit narcotics at the nation's borders every day during Fiscal Year 2022.