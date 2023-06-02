U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Wilmington, Del., seized nearly 10 pounds of prohibited opium poppy pods on May 31, 2023, that arrived in international express delivery from the United Kingdom and was destined to an address in Dover, Del. The poppy plant, including poppy pods, poppy straw, and poppy straw concentrate in either liquid, solid, or powder form are controlled under Schedule II of the federal Controlled Substances Act. (CBP Photo/Handouts)