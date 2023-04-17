Officials with the Town of Middletown have announced there will be a power outage instituted sometime between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, and lasting between 8 and 12 hours.
The outage will effect all Town of Middletown electric customers.
According to the town, Delmarva Power has "extensive damage" to one of their electric lines and they need to make the emergency repairs today for the safety of residents and the electric supply.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said they have generators set up at major intersections to keep traffic signals operating.
DelDOT said a vehicle struck a guide wire for a pole that damaged a transmission hub.