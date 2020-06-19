A bit of a spike in new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delaware Friday.
The data from Delaware Division of Public Health shows 112 new positive cases - the most reported in the state in more than two weeks. However, a lag in data reporting, according to DPH, reveals that increased case count is the result of several days not just a 24-hour period.
Of the 1,750 new tests reported Friday, more than 6% came back positive. That number was 2.6% on Thursday, but almost 8% on Wednesday.
New positive cases outpaced the number of recoveries, so the number of active cases increased Friday to 3,783.
On the positive side, the number of people in the hospital continues to fall - down to 75, its lowest level.
The state's death toll rose by two to 433. The most recent deaths announced Friday involved persons ranging in age from 68 to 77. Both individuals were female. One was a New Castle County resident, and one was a Sussex County resident. Both individuals had underlying health conditions. One individual was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of Delaware's total coronavirus-related deaths, more than 85% had underlying health conditions and about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.