US-Lottery-Jackpot

From behind the lottery counter at a Pick 'n Save store in Madison, Wis., Djuan Davis hands Powerball tickets to Arpad Jakab, a retired utility worker who said it's his first time buying them. The Powerball jackpot recently reached a record high of $1.6 billion. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

 Harm Venhuizen

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which lottery officials say would be $929.1 million for Monday's drawing.

The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

Tags