WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press.
In the afternoon, the President will convene a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet. The First Lady will participate. This meeting in the Cabinet Room will be covered by the in-house pool.
In the evening, the President will travel to McLean, Virginia. The departure from the South Grounds and the arrival in McLean, Virginia will be covered by the in-town travel pool.
Then, the President will participate in a campaign reception. This event in Mclean, Virginia will be covered by the restricted in-town travel pool and the in-town travel pool will accompany.
After, the President will return to the White House from McLean, Virginia. The departure from McLean, Virginia and the arrival to the South Grounds will be covered by the in-town travel pool.
EDT
10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT convenes a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet; THE FIRST LADY participates
6:15 PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to McLean, Virginia
6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in McLean, Virginia
6:40 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception in McLean, Virginia
8:30 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023
In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press.
EDT
10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
Closed Press
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press.
Later, the President will meet with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam. This meeting at the Office of the Government, Hanoi, Vietnam will have an out-of-town pool spray at the top.
After, the President and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam will drop by a meeting of CEOs. This drop-by at the Office of the Government, Hanoi, Vietnam will have an out-of-town pool spray.
In the afternoon, the President will meet with President Võ Văn Thưởng of Vietnam. This meeting at the Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam will have an out-of-town pool spray at the top.
Then, the President will participate in a State Luncheon with President Võ Văn Thưởng of Vietnam. This luncheon at the Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam will have an out-of-town pool spray at the top.
Next, the President will meet with Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue of the National Assembly of Vietnam. This meeting at the National Assembly, Hanoi, Vietnam will have an out-of-town pool spray at the top.
Following, the President will visit the John Sidney McCain III Memorial. This event in Hanoi, Vietnam will be covered by the out-of-town pool.
After, the President will travel from Hanoi, Vietnam to Anchorage, Alaska. The departure from Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, Vietnam and the arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska will be covered by the out-of-town pool.
Then, the President will deliver remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the anniversary of 9/11. These remarks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska will be open press.
Later, the President will travel from Anchorage, Alaska to Washington, DC. The departure from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska and the arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival on the South Lawn will be open press.
ICT
11:40 AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam
11:55 AM THE PRESIDENT drops by a meeting of CEOs with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam
1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with President Võ Văn Thưởng of Vietnam
1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a State Luncheon with President Võ Văn Thưởng of Vietnam
2:55 PM THE PRESIDENT meets withChairman Vuong Dinh Hue of the National Assembly of Vietnam
3:35 PM THE PRESIDENT visits the John Sidney McCain III Memorial
4:40 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Hanoi, Vietnam en route to Anchorage, Alaska
AKDT
12:05 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in Anchorage, Alaska
12:45 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the anniversary of 9/11
2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Anchorage, Alaska en route to Joint Base Andrews
EDT
12:15 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
12:35 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House