Wilmington police say one of the victims in Tuesday's double-shooting in the city's Quaker Hill neighborhood has died.
Police confirmed the death of the 37-year-old woman on Friday. Her name was not released.
She and a 22-year-old man were shot just before five o'clock on Tuesday afternoon on North Washington Street.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.