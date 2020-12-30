A storm will put a damper on the end of 2020 -- what else would you expect?
The last day of 2020 brings New Year’s Eve showers and steadier rain is expected to start 2021. However, it looks like we should have clear skies to ring in the New Year at midnight.
Ahead of the rainy weather, we have been getting a mix of clear skies, some light snow and some warmer days.
Up-and-down temperatures to end 2020
Monday temperatures rose above average, into the upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday, a cold front brought lower temperatures capping in the upper 30s during the afternoon. Breezy conditions made it feel like the 20s much of the day. Some scattered snow showers moved through in the early morning.
Winds died down Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to plummet into the low to mid 20s Wednesday morning. Some light snow showers moved through parts of the region Wednesday morning.
Morning clouds will then break for some afternoon sun, warming us into the low 40s.
Rain showers arrive on New Year's Eve
Rain is expected to move into the region overnight. On Thursday, New Year’s Eve, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s with rain showers , but not heavy rain, on and off during the morning and afternoon.
We are expected to get a break in the wet weather Thursday night, just in time to ring in 2021. However, a soaking rain returns New Year’s Day.
The rain will be heavy at times Friday and into Friday night. The high will be in the low 40s after dipping into the low 30s early Friday.
Saturday morning, the rain should exit. Then with partly sunny skies, temperatures on Saturday are expected to be unseasonably warm, topping out around 60 degrees.