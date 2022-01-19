A warm Wednesday is expected to give way to a snowy Thursday morning, as Delaware gets the first of potentially two snowfalls going into the weekend.
NBC10 meteorologist said a cold front will pass by on Wednesday evening after temperatures in the upper 40s on Wednesday, with a low pressure heading our way at the same time.
"We'll see that storm system forming near Memphis, it will bring us a chance of isolated snow showers going into Thursday morning, which will start as rain and changeover. Then we'll see a break going into Friday, and then will watch closely going into Saturday morning."
That second storm is expected to roll along the same front, the question will be whether it will be close enough to the coast to bring snow to Southern Delaware, or perhaps even northern parts of the state.
At this point the National Weather Service is projecting about an inch in New Castle County, with a little bit less, due to expected mixing with rain, downstate, from Thursday's system.
It is still still early to make any judgements on amounts on Saturday's potential storm.
Temperatures are expected to nosedive after Thursday's snow, with the low Thursday night set for 15 degrees, and a high on Friday in the mid-20s.
The cold pattern is expected to continue, with highs oscillating near freezing through at least midweek.