A dramatic change in the forecast could lead to a significant snow for most, or all, of Delaware on Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Kent and Sussex Counties, for the possibility of at least 4-6 inches of snow in areas that could reach close to 65 degrees on Sunday.
The record high in Wilmington for Sunday is 64 degrees set in 2000.
The NWS says a cold front is expected to cross through Delaware today, putting an end to a run of extended above-average temperatures, but how far the front gets away from the First State could prove crucial over the next 24-48 hours.
A low pressure system is being projected to be stronger than initially thought, according to their forecast discussion, bringing the possibility of a healthier precipitation shield, and also moving it further north and west.
That precipitation will hit a rapidly cooling air mass, as the front will usher in some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this winter season, meaning Delaware will be much closer to freezing than 70.
The battleground of the cooler, drier air, and warm, moist air from the system figures to be somewhere near the southern part of Delaware, with the NWS saying it is "hard to overstate how high the uncertainty remains with this system due to how quickly the forecast is evolving."
An NWS snow potential map issued Sunday morning puts 6-8 inches of snow on a diagonal line from Delmar and Laurel up to Lincoln in Sussex County, 4-6 inches is south and east of there, except right at the Delaware coast, and the same amounts for Kent and Sussex County south of Dover.
3-4 inches are currently projected for northern Kent County, and it slowly lowers down to 1-2 inches for areas north of I-95 in New Castle County.
Forecasters are warning three things: That forecasts could actually be increased as computer models update information; that there will be a sharp cutoff at some point, so pinpointing exact amounts, and who will get the most, could be extremely difficult; and that the warm ground from the recent rain could make it difficult for snow to stick at the onset.