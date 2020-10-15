Middle and high school students in the Red Clay School District now have an additional option as the district prepares to move into its hybrid stage next month.
The district announced changes to the "Red Clay Roadmap to Reopening" plan, a week after a protest outside of district offices, and just over 24 hours before a planned Red Clay School Board meeting on the topic.
Remote learners, who were initially told they would have to use the Accelerate Education platform based on self-paced learning, will now be shifted to instruction taught by a Red Clay teacher on Zoom, similar to how the first marking period has gone, although the student's teacher may change.
In-person learners will be split into two cohorts. One group will go into school in-person on Monday and Tuesday while the other group heads in on Thursday and Friday. Students will Zoom into those classes on the days they're not in the buildings. Wednesdays are reserved for student support days.
Students would begin going into the buildings on the week of Monday, November 2, the first day of the second marking period, with further details being provided by their school principal.
Families have until Friday, October 16 at 11:59 p.m. to make their selection to resume in-person learning or continue virtual learning. No action is needed if you're happy with your original selection.
Red Clay did note that the plan is subject to change, if more families request in-person learning than the hybrid restrictions in Delaware would allow.
The Red Clay School Board meeting on the reopening plan is still slated for Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. There is expected to be a lengthy public comment session.