For the first time since 2018, a post-Election Day parade of the victorious and vanquished will take place in downstate Delaware - this year, with a hint of discord even as Return Day honors the tradition of letting bygones be bygones.
Return Day is a state holiday, but only in Sussex County. It features a parade, official reading of the Sussex County election results, the ceremonial burying of the hatchet in a vat of sand and roasting of an ox for complimentary pit beef sandwiches for the crowd.
Return Day was scaled down dramatically in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event keeps alive the ways that people once learned about election results, and the winners and runners-up gather together to ride or sometimes walk the parade route. But, The Marvel Carriage Museum allows a Confederate battle flag to be flown on its Georgetown property, and some Democrats in particular are drawing the line and don't want to board the museum's horse-drawn carriages.
The parade is scheduled to start at 1:30. with lots of festivities, entertainment and food before and after:
9 a.m., Mayor's Hatchet Toss, Old Courthouse, 10 S. Bedford St.
9:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. - Entertainment, main stage and Return Day stage, The Circle
1:30 p.m. - Return Day Parade (Sussex Central Middle School to W. Market St. to King St. to E. Pine St., back to school
Following the parade, the Sheriff of Sussex County certifies the election results, a Town Crier reads the election results, and food and festivities continue.
For more information please visit https://www.returnday.com/