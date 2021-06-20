A 17-year-old was listed in critical condition after a Saturday shooting in Wilmington.
Officers found the victim around 6:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Market Street on June 19, 2021. The victim was taken to a hospital.
This is the same block where police said Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna shot three Wilmington police officers following a domestic dispute and 12-hour standoff earlier this month. He ultimately turned the gun on himself. All three officers survived the shooting.
No information about a suspect, or any other details, are available at the moment, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson 302.576.3638.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.