School board elections will be held across Delaware on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Eleven school districts have at least one contested board seat.
Below are a list of school districts with contested elections.
New Castle County:
Appoquinimink School District at-large (1 seat)
--Tashiba Graham, Timothy Johns, Raymond Petkevis
Christina School District Nominating District C
--Christine Gilbert, Douglas Manley
Christina School District Nominating District E
--Y.F. Lou, Yong Peng
Red Clay School District Nominating District A
--Aje English-Wynn, John Schulli
Red Clay School District Nomination District D
--Carlucci Coelho, Jose Matthews [incumbent]
Kent County:
Caesar Rodney School District at-large (1 seat)
--Tawanna Brinkley, Nicole Hill, Emily Phelan
Milford School District at-large (1 seat)
--Ashlee Connell, Danielle Deinert
Smyrna School District at-large (1 seat)
Marie Fontaine St. Pierre, Bobbi Jo Webber
Sussex County:
Cape Henlopen School District Nominating District A
--Shawn Lovenguth, Jessica Tyndall [incumbent]
Delmar School District at-large (1 seat)
--Shane Bowden, Dawn Turner [incumbent]
Indian River School District 2
--Michael Bellerose, Leo Darmstadter III, Ivan Neal
Laurel School District at-large (1 seat)
--Ivy Bonk, Sabrina Isler [incumbent]
Seaford School District at-large (1 seat)
--Armore Rice, Stephanie Smith, David Tull [incumbent and current board president]
Brandywine, Colonial, Capital, Lake Forest, and Woodbridge have uncontested races.
"In order to vote in a school election you have to be a citizen of the United States and the State of Delaware, live in the school district and you have to be 18 in order to vote," said Cathleen Hartsky-Carter, Community Relations Officer for the State Election Commissioner. "You do not have to be a registered voter in order to vote in a school election."
The Delaware Department of Elections has further information on the school board elections and the candidates.
Anyone with issues with their polling place can also call the Department of Elections at 302-739-4277.