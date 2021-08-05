The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at an Ocean City beach, officials said.
OC Beach Patrol said it responded to several swimmers in distress on the 112th Street beach just before 4 p.m. Three made it out of the water, but a fourth person--a 17-year-old boy from Annapolis--was swept away by a rip current.
Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Ocean City Fire Department and the Ocean City Beach Patrol are also participating in the search. As of late Thursday morning, the boy had not been found.