Police are once again searching the area just east of Longwood Gardens after a tip that escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante was sighted there Thursday morning.
"We're using people on foot and horses out there assisting with the search. There are tactical teams and aviation teams as well," Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The search area has been a 8-10 sq. mile area, but police announced Thursday evening they shifted the radius a bit to the west.
The western edge is now North Walnut Road, near Willowdale. The northern edge starts on Street Road, but now cuts north of Longwood using Northbrook Road, connecting with Lenape Unionville and then Lenape Road (Route 52) before hitting the eastern edge on Parkersville Road, much further west than the Brandywine Creek.
The southern edge of the boundary is now US Route 1.
Cavalcante was sighted by a Longwood Gardens camera on Monday night.
Longwood Gardens, which was open on Thursday, will close for a third time on Friday.
Longwood closed on Saturday and Sunday, but decided to open on Monday, only to have Cavalcade be seen via camera on their property Monday night.
After their usual Tuesday closure, they remained closed on Wednesday, but after the search zone shifted east, they reopened again Thursday, but after he was again sited near their land in the afternoon, they've chosen to close again until further notice.
As the search for the escaped prisoner from Chester Co. Prison continues, our Gardens are closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience but know the health & safety of our Guests & Staff are our top priority.
Bivens said police have been attempting to go door-to-door at any empty homes in the area that have any signs of a break-in and attempting to alert homeowners.
He added they have not been able to locate any discarded items that can be specifically linked to Cavalcante.
"We have had no sightings outside of that area. We have maintained as secure a perimeter as we possibly could, and as recently as today we have another report of a sighting in the zone."
Bivens was asked why the 8-10 sq. mi. containment zone had not been condensed from Wednesday.
"You've got businesses, residences, highways, hills, valley, wooden areas that can't be pushed through. The number of people that it would take to contain that area and be able to walk shoulder-to-shoulder and squeeze, with the time that it would take, it simply would not be realistic."
Bivens said additional police resources are coming into the area, and believes they will eventually be able to wear Cavalcante out and make his capture.
"We use our experience, we use the information that's available to us, and then we use any number of techniques to push him to try to get him to make a mistake, and detect that mistake when it occurs."
Two schools in the restricted area: Glenwood and Chadds Ford Elementary, have been cleared with 24/7 police presence, and there is the possibility they could be opened as early as Friday, depending on the search's status on Friday morning.
Bivens added that Loki, the K-9 who suffered a heat injury on Tuesday, was released from the hospital, and could return to work as early as next week.
PA State Police K9 Loki, who suffered a heat-related illness during the search for escapee Danelo Cavalcante, was discharged from veterinary care today. Thank you to the veterinary staff for their care and the public for the well wishes on his recovery!
The Kennett Square Mushroom Festival set for this weekend is expected to run as scheduled, although they are monitoring the situation.