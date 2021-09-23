Severe weather has delayed opening day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover.
On Twitter, Firefly said it would not open its gates at 3 p.m. as planned with drenching rains and the threat of thunder and lightning in the forecast. They said all camping tollbooths and RV and glamping fields will remain closed at this time.
Firefly urged attendees to shelter-in-place and secure any camps or pop-up tents and remain in their vehicles to ride out the storm. They've also urged attendees to head to a local business like the Dover Mall or Dover Downs.
📣🌿Attention Campers. Weather is coming and you should prepare for heavy rain and possible lightning. Please secure your camp, lower any pop up tents, and enter your vehicles to ride out the storm.— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) September 23, 2021
Music was slated to start at 3 p.m., so it's unclear how the delay and ongoing weather threat may affect performances. Headliner Billie Eilish is scheduled to take the stage at 10:15 p.m.
The forecast shows rain and the threat of thunderstorms for much of the afternoon.
The four-day festival at the Woodlands, which took last year off due to COVID-19, runs through Sunday.