"The clouds are spreading over the region now. Temperatures are right around the freezing mark," said Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network. "Light precipitation spreads in this evening, probably during the evening rush. It's going to begin as a mix of light rain, sleet, and snow across New Castle County. And then we're going to continue with a mix of some freezing rain, sleet, and snow overnight [Monday], maybe an inch or so of slush on some of the colder surfaces."
Powell said Monday's anticipated weather event shouldn't last too long, and the most problematic portion of the storm should be limited to the afternoon drive home from work through around midnight.
"One of the bigger problems is going to be, if we do see any of that freezing rain and sleet, that could create some problems on some of the roadways and some of the secondary roads," he said. "Then by tomorrow, temperatures warm and it should change to rain before it ends. [The storm will last] maybe 12 to 15 hours or so, and we're not talking about a lot of snow, we're not talking about a lot of precipitation. The problem's just going to be, if we see that sleet or freezing rain, any of the icing that's possible--especially if it gets going during the evening rush [Monday] evening--that could make conditions a little bit dicey there."
While there could be some accumulation associated with the snow fall, it's likely there won't be much, and it's even more likely it won't even hang around to be an issue Tuesday morning.
"We're not looking for a whole lot, probably around an inch or so at most for New Castle County," Powell said. "That will spread down into portions of Kent County. By the time you get down into southern Delaware, this is mostly a rain event. We're not looking for anything down there. So, I mean, if everything came together just right, maybe an inch or so of snow and sleet, but not much more than that."
With temperatures warming up overnight, and snow turning to rain, any accumulation is likely to be washed away.
"The morning commute doesn't look bad. Temperatures will actually be steady, or rise slightly, after midnight [Monday,]" Powell said. "We should just be seeing some light rain by the morning commute [Tuesday.] The biggest problem with any icing would probably be from rush hour [Monday] evening through midnight, 1a.m., 2 a.m., and then as temperatures do warm overnight [Monday,] it should go to mostly rain...anything that falls, that may actually be on the ground, most of it'll probably be gone by Tuesday morning. Maybe just a couple patches here and there still remaining, but anything that's there should wash away."