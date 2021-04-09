The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force (LEATF) subcommittee examining Delaware police departments' use of force policies has found itself on shaky ground with other branches of LEATF, having received a letter from members of other subcommittees indicating a lack of confidence.

"It worries me that we're here now, at the beginning of April, we still don't have a draft policy. We still don't have legislation. We still have Delaware's law remaining the way it is," said committee member Mariann Kenville-Moore. "I worry that we're not going to be able to meet this timeline. I appreciate a discussion of having public input given to future consideration of policies--but I believe, with as long as it has taken us to get to this point, that we need to have community involved. We need to get this policy done."

As the Use of Force Subcommittee churns its way through crafting policy modifications for recommendation to lawmakers who will ultimately need to sponsor their proposed legislation, Kenville-Moore says another shooting has occurred at the hands of police which would have been avoided.

As the subcommittee discussed Friday, April 9, 2021, how police should handled opening fire on moving vehicles, Kenville-Moore pointed to the killing of Lymond Moses, who's death at the hands of police has drawn scrutiny following release of bodycam footage showing officers firing upon him as, his family says, he attempted to drive around them.

"We had a killing earlier this year that, if we have a different use of force policy, may not have occurred," she said. "How many more people are going to have to die before we get this policy done? Does this committee, does this group, have a commitment to getting this done by the end of this session? I mean, I believe that we can get it done--but there are people that are engaged in this process from other community agencies that lack confidence in our commitment in doing this."

For her part, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings pointed to two piece of legislation the subcommittee has already been responsible for drafting, but said she acknowledges they could be moving quicker to help save lives.

"I want to say that I agree with you. We have statewide change to the law of justification--a bill drafted with a sponsor ready, willing, and able to move forward with it. That's been done and that's as a result of the work of this subcommittee," Jennings said. "We have a bill drafted for body worn cameras that largely grew out of the work of this subcommittee, our office, and the Police Chiefs' Council, as well as the governor. And so those two things, they're ready to go. They're ready to go tomorrow. They are drafted, ready to go. And so the work of this subcommittee, I think, has been really stellar."

Jennings also pointed to the third leg of their efforts, what the use of force policy should look like statewide, and how they will soon present the comparisons the group has made to it after comparing it side-by-side with New Jersey's, which Jennings called, "the best policy in the country on use of force."

"Can we do something different? Can we make change? Can we be more detailed? Can we be more robust," Jennings said. "Most importantly, can we get the public input that is so badly needed, given everything that's happened? So, I agree with everything you said."

While a statewide use of force police mandate is necessary, and that the public should have a voice in whatever changes they propose, committee member Lt. Thomas Brackin said it was perhaps more necessary to refocus on a statewide training mandate, as that's what officers rely on when making life-or-death decisions.

"I know that's not something that we can flip a switch on but, quite frankly, all the policy in the world is not necessarily going to be the magic pill to stop questionable use of force incidents, and questionable deadly force incidents," Brackin said. " The way we do that is with exceptional training...and making sure that every law enforcement officer in Delaware is operating off the same sheet of music...Policy's great. Policy makes everybody feel good. But any policy, that's not going to be what's going on at two o'clock in the morning, when a police officer and a citizen have an interaction. I can assure you that there's no time for them to pull the policy manual out, or to review it even in their head. They're going to revert to their training and what they practiced."

Praising the work done by this subcommittee in particular and all the branches of the task force, Rep. Franklin D. Cooke (D-Dover) said he's been listening closely to all of the conversations being had and urged not to become frustrated with a process that is being handled carefully so as to get it as right as possible.

"Mariann, you've worked with me for years. You know how I'm passionate about what's going on. And I understand clearly what you're saying about timelines and things of that nature. This task force, and this subcommittee right here, have been working hard," Cooke said. "But believe me, I am trying to push harder and faster to get things done--by crossing our T's and dotting our I's. Because I don't want any legislation or bills going to others within this General Assembly that has empowerment or teeth or is very important coming from this task force--I think you know how that works."

While care is necessary, lives are at stake the longer the process takes, Kenville-Moore said.

"I know that I might be preaching here and I apologize, but I'm just begging, all of us to commit to getting this done as soon as we can," she said. "I realize it's not going to be perfect for everyone, but it just feels like we're moving at a snail's pace, when we really need to be moving with extreme urgency."

Jennings closed the meeting stating their next would focus the side-by-side comparisons of New Jersey and Delaware use of force policies and voting on changes they'll recommend, along with necessary training guidelines, and then receiving pubic input on those drafted recommendations.