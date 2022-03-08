Three generations of women from left, Svetlana, Lisa and Ludmilla who fled from Odessa, Ukraine, sit at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. U.N. officials said Tuesday that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.