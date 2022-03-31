2019 Delaware Player of the Year leads Seton Hall to WNIT Championship Game

Lauren Park-Lane was a rare four-time Basketball All-State selection in Delaware, and she's making her name known during an impressive postseason run for Seton Hall.
The 2019 Delaware Player of the Year from Sanford scored 16 points with 10 assists to lead Seton Hall to a 73-72 win at Middle Tennessee State Thursday night, setting up a showdown with South Dakota State on Saturday for the WNIT Championship.
The unanimous First Team Big East selection, in a league that includes UCONN, is averaging 25.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in victories over MTSU, Columbia, Drexel, VCU, and Farleigh Dickinson.
The 5'6" junior has started all 95 career games fo the Pirates, and already has amassed 1,195 points and 447 assists.
Her career 5.6 assists per game would smash the school record of 4.9 set by Christine Koren (Motta), who transferred to Delaware for her final season, and has served as UD's women's basketball radio/TV analyst for over a decade.
Seton Hall plays at South Dakota State in the championship game Saturday at 3 p.m., in a game that can be seen on the CBS Sports Network.