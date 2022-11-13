2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released

Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday.
Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
Appoquinimink, who claimed a three-way tiebreaker from Middletown and Salesianum by defeating the Sals 30-20 in what amounted to a 3A-1 championship game, earned the two seed, and will get rival St. Georges, who they beat 21-7 earlier in the season.
The other two 3A matchups are No. 6 Dover at No. 3 Sussex Central (Central won 21-0 earlier this year), and a very intriguing rematch of No. 5 Salesianum at No. 4 Middletown. Salesianum opened the eyes of Delaware with a 31-21 win over the Cavs midway through the season.
In 2A, undefeated Caravel is atop the bracket, and will face the winner of No. 9 Tower Hill going to No. 8 Newark, as the Yellowjackets will host a playoff game for the first time since 2011. Unlike then, this will be a Saturday 11 a.m. kickoff as Newark no longer has lights.
Saint Mark's earned the No. 2 seed over undefeated No. 3 Friends due to bonus points based on opponents' records.
The Spartans earn a bye, and face the winner of the most intriguing opening round game as No. 10 Delmar goes to No. 7 Red Lion. Red Lion defeated Delmar 20-19 in September.
Friends gets the winner of No. 11 DMA at No. 6 Lake Forest. Lake Forest has ripped off 155 points, including 49 against Delmar, over the past three weeks after losing to Caravel. DMA held Saint Mark's to a 14-7 game, despite having just a 5-5 record.
Howard earned the only bye for non-district-winning teams. The 8-1 Wildcats will face either No. 5 Archmere or No. 12 Concord. Howard beat Archmere 38-34 in the regular season, in what could be another fantastic Thanksgiving weekend quarterfinal matchup.
In 1A, the championship game squads from a year ago are the top 2 seeds, with state champion Laurel earning the No. 1 position, and No. 2 Saint Elizabeth right behind them.
Laurel opens hosting Saint Andrew's, while Saint Elizabeth entertains Indian River.
1-loss Charter of Wilmington gets the No. 3 position, and will host Seaford, while No. 4 Odessa hosts a playoff game for the first time in school history when they welcome No. 5 Tatnall.
3A Quarterfinals and 2A First Round games are all on November 18 and 19, with the 3A Semifinals and 2A Quarterfinals on the weekend of November 25 and 26.
2A will hold their semifinals on either December 2 and 3, before all four state football championships (including Unified) will be played at Delaware Stadium on December 10.