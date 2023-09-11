Delaware has yet to really have a chilly night, but some teams have already played 20% of their high school football seasons.
In some cases, the hill to make it to the second season is already steep, while in many others, just trying to sort out the cream of the crop in each division remains a challenge.
Last week, we saw a double overtime game that surprised some, while one of Delaware's presumptive favorites dropped to 0-2, and it isn't a huge deal.
Each week, we'll take a look at the most important games when it comes to the postseason chase, whether it is earning one of those spots that could grant you home games to Delaware Stadium, or simply a spot in your classification's field of 8.
As a reminder, here's how the postseason index works this season.
2023 DIAA POINT INDEX
OUTCOME
WIN - 4 Points
TIE - 2 Points (Given OT is a thing, doesn't happen without outside factors)
LOSS - 0 Points
OPPONENT RECORD
.000-.499 - 0 Points
.500-.699 - 1 Point
.700-.899 - 2 Points
.900-1.000 - 3 Points
In General terms, if an opponent plays 10 games, which most in Delaware do, if they win 5 or 6 games you get 1 point, 7 or 8, 2 points, and 9 or 10, 3 points.
CLASSIFICATION
2 Bonus Points if....
1A plays a 2A or 3A
2A plays a 3A
Last year, these were the point indexes for the No. 8 seeds.
3A - Cape Henlopen - 26 Points (2.6 index)
2A - Newark - 36 Points (3.6 index)
1A - Saint Andrew's - 28 Points (2.8 index)
CLASS 3A
Perkiomen Valley (Pa.) 46, Smyrna 38 - Smyrna could easily schedule bottom-tier 3A teams, take their 4 points, and move on, but once again went on the road to a challenging atmosphere and gave their players the best possible test.
Perkiomen Head Coach Rob Heist told The Pottstown Mercury: “Smyrna’s got some nice players on that defense, particularly their nose guard (Caleb Blane). We were worried about him all week long, but our guys played wonderfully.”
Freshman Drew Marks threw for 3 touchdowns, and sophomore Phoenix Henriquez caught two scores, as Smyrna is an 0-2 that could mathematically bump them to a 2 seed even with a win over a 10-0 Middletown, but should hopefully prevent that being a semifinal this year, if both go unbeaten in-state.
Middletown 41, Sussex Central 7 - The hopes of 3A being a deep race took a hit, as sporadic contender Central could not hang with the Cavaliers. Austin Troyer threw three more touchdowns, while sophomore Amare Glover had a rushing and kick return touchdown. Middletown's strength of schedule takes a hit next week with 2A district rival Odessa, but they do head back to Ohio after that.
St. Georges 20, Saint Mark's 9 - A second-half shutout made John Wilson a winner in his return to the "Graveyard". Camron Montgomery had touchdown runs of 26 and 1 yards to lead the comeback. There's going to be a grouping of teams from St. Georges, Appoquinimink, Dover, Sussex Central, St. Georges, Saint Mark's, and Hodgson that will be competing for the 4-8 seeds, so these kind of wins mean a lot.
NEXT WEEK
Hodgson (1-1) at St. Georges (1-0) - 12 p.m. Saturday (101.7FM WDEL) - Hodgson challenged itself last week against Caravel, and should get 2-3 playoff points for their efforts, but here is another chance for separation in that quagmire of 3A. This was a 27-21 Hawks win a year ago, and given how both teams have started, feels like it could be another competitive battle.
Dover (2-0) at Appoquinimink (1-0) - 7 p.m. Thursday - A combined 3-0 record really doesn't give us much information going into this one. Appo's win against a determined Odessa team just up from 1A, while Dover's wins against West Philadelphia and Curtis (N.Y.) have no easy way to judge the quality of the wins. This was a 27-14 win for Dover last year, and between Daniel McEconomy, John Parker, Nahseem Cosme, and Jakwon Kilby, could have as much skill position talent as any game in 3A this season.
Saint Mark's (0-1) at Archmere (1-0) - 11 a.m. Saturday - One of the hallmarks of the 2A schedule the last two years is now a inter-class contest. Archmere won last year's game 28-14, and with Saint Mark's having a tougher schedule, ending with Middletown and Salesianum, the last thing they can do is fall too far down and hope to get back to that 2.6 index par.
CLASS 2A
Caravel 28, Hodgson 13 - A 6-point victory for Caravel (4 win, 2 3A opponent) will look nice on the index in November, and comes after Hodgson pulled the win over expected 2A rival Howard the week before (who Caravel just happens to play this week). Two punt returns by Caravel's Tre Hamlin negated the one by Hodgson's Brysheem Davis.
Lake Forest 38, Caesar Rodney 13 - Speaking of 6-point victories, Lake Forest moved to 2-0. I'd write more, but there are no public box scores or stats posted from this game.
DMA 28, Delmar 14 - A touchdown in every quarter for the Seahawks, who apparently hasn't heard of Delmar Pizza. A long drive after the tough game against Sallies the week before, and key to get a win with another challenging Sussex Country trek ahead this week (Sussex Central).
Concord 19, Mount Pleasant 13 - Concord made the last two postseasons using the 12-team 2A format, but with just 8 bids, sweeping their Brandywine School District rivals is mandatory, and they're halfway there.
Archmere 42, Saint Elizabeth 8 - PJ Blessington with 2 rushing touchdowns, 7 tackles, and a fumble recovery for the Auks in this battle of teams who played in the 2A or 1A title the past two seasons, but new players are taking key roles for both. Saint E figures to still be good in 1A, so some bonus may be coming the Auks' way.
NEXT WEEK
Lake Forest (2-0) at Red Lion (1-1) 7:30 p.m. Friday - Not a mandatory game this year as Red Lion is now in 2A-1, but kudos to these coaching staffs for scheduling this game. Lake won this 33-14 a year ago, but both teams have been playing strong to start the season, and this could easily have home field playoff ramifications for the winner, while the loser, especially if it's Red Lion, starts to be in a tricky point situation.
Tower Hill (1-0) at Newark (1-0) 11:00 a.m. Saturday - Rematch of last year's 8/9 game in the 2A playoffs that went the way of the Yellowjackets 20-0. Could make a case that these teams will be near those points lines again this year, but if that happens, whoever is the 9 wouldn't make the postseason, so this is vital for both.
Friends (1-0) at Dickinson (0-2) 6:00 p.m. Thursday - Friends' parents want the media to talk about Friends? Don't schedule Tatnall and Dickinson to start the season. At least Delmar is coming up on the 23rd, but this is clearly a team looking to get new pieces together before a major challenge.
CLASS 1A
Charter of Wilmington 16, First State Military 13 (2OT) - We don't get many overtime games in Delaware, let alone those of the double variety. Special teams for Charter proved the difference, as they blocked an FSMA extra point in the first overtime, and then John Foley's 25-yard field goal sparked off a celebration in a game that showed that FSMA's win over AI wasn't a total fluke. Phillip Price tossed two touchdowns for FSMA, who figures to be right in the tournament mix after their first two outings.
Laurel 44, Brandywine 19 - In the 2023 version of Freaky Friday, "The Battle For The Bone" had the 2A team move down to 1A, while the 1A champs went up to 2A and got the win, but Brandywine, who now has a 10-game losing streak, but after 3 Crisdon Wright to Anthony Drummond touchdowns, and a 14-13 deficit until the final play of the first half, Brandywine might be on the short list of most improved teams this year, if they can build off of that performance.
Conrad 40, McKean 6 - Like Brandywine, the Red Wolves may benefit greatly from the combination of an improved team and step down to Class 1A. Gabe Welsh threw for four touchdowns, and Charlie Shute had a touchdown rushing and receiving to go with 11.5 tackles in a classic 1A two-way player performance.
NEXT WEEK
Tatnall (0-1) at Saint Andrew's (0-1) - Noon Saturday - The "Cannon Game" featured 83 points a year ago, and while the DISC rivals aren't in the same division of 1A, a victory here would go a long way for two playoff teams a year ago. Rahshan LaMons had touchdowns of 78, 34, and 52 yards a year ago for the Hornets.
A.I. duPont (0-2) at Early College (0-0) - 6 p.m. Friday - ECHS is 0-17 on the field in program history, while A.I. duPont has been outscored 83-0 in their return to football after missing 2022, although with a better defensive performance against Indian River last week. A win might not mean the playoffs, but it would mean so much more to both of these schools, who are trying to build sustainable programs and traditions.
Charter of Wilmington (1-0) at Polytech (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday. Polytech gave Charter their closest game in the 6-0 start a year ago, 18-7, and the Panthers won their opening game for the first time since 2014. Another potential 1A separation game, especially after the Charter/FSMA 2OT contest.