49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel

Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell reacts following an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches.

This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football.

But don't overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams.

Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

San Francisco has running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle to take pressure off rookie QB Brock Purdy, the last player selected in the draft.

The defenses are ranked 1-2 in the NFL. The coaching staffs feature some of the game's most brilliant minds.

Home-field advantage is the clear edge. Philadelphia's rabid fans are programmed to make life miserable for opponents.

Both teams are quite familiar playing for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles (15-3) are in the NFC title game for the seventh time in 22 seasons and are seeking their third Super Bowl appearance in that span. They won it all after the 2017 season.

The Niners (15-4) are making a record 18th appearance in this game, second in a row and third in four years. They're 7-10 overall.

WHEN THE 49ERS HAVE THE BALL:

Purdy is 7-0 since replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over after Trey Lance got hurt in Week 2.

He has thrown 16 touchdown passes, four interceptions and posted a 107.3 passer rating in the regular season, earning a spot as a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Purdy has plenty of help. McCaffrey had 746 yards rushing, 464 yards receiving and 10 TDs combined after the 49ers acquired him in a trade with Carolina.

Samuel had 864 yards combined receiving and rushing in 13 games, Aiyuk had 1,015 yards receiving and Kittle caught 11 TDs.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is known for his creative offensive system and game plans.

The Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks and can generate pressure without needing to blitz. Haason Reddick had 16 sacks. Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat each had 11. Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry are among the best duos in the game and the Eagles had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. But they're 16th against the run.

Shanahan knows his best option will be to attack Philadelphia on the ground.

WHEN THE EAGLES HAVE THE BALL:

Philadelphia's rise this season is due to Hurts developing into one of the best all-around players in the game. The addition of wide receiver Brown has been a major boost to the passing game. The Eagles can beat teams in the air with Hurts throwing to Brown, Smith and Goedert or on the ground with Sanders, Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott. Brown and Smith both had more than 1,000 yards receiving, Sanders ran for 1,268 yards and Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 scores.

It all starts for Philadelphia behind a dominant offensive line featuring All-Pros Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen have implemented a system that allowed Hurts to thrive and the Eagles have looked unstoppable at times. But the 49ers have the No. 1 defense featuring three All-Pros: edge rusher Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, a hot coaching candidate, will present Philly its toughest test.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Niners kicker Robbie Gould is perfect in the playoffs. Not just this season, but over his entire career. He's made all 38 extra points and 29 field goals.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who was part of the Super Bowl championship team five years ago, is 16 of 18 on extra points and 12 of 12 on field goals.

Niners punter Mitch Wishnowsky had a 39.7 net average while Eagles veteran Brett Kern has a 36.6 net in four games since joining the team.

Ray-Ray McLoud is a solid returner for the Niners. Scott and Britain Covey handle return duties for the Eagles.

COACHING:

Shanahan is 6-2 in the playoffs and aiming for his second trip to the Super Bowl in four seasons. He was offensive coordinator for Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

Sirianni is 23-11 in two seasons as a head coach, including 1-1 in the playoffs. He never coached in a conference title game as an assistant.

INTANGIBLES:

Fans. Fly Eagles Fly. Opponents hate going to the Linc to face the rowdy, obnoxious Philly faithful. It's a rabid crowd that would turn on their own team if they fall behind early.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 60, Cape Henlopen 54

Delmarva Christian 68, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 31

Lake Forest 45, Milford 36

MOT Charter 54, Delaware Military Academy 47

Mt. Pleasant 61, Thomas McKean 29

Newark 44, Early College 37

Polytech 72, Woodbridge 50

Sanford 52, Tatnall 35

St. Georges Tech 57, Howard School of Technology 50

William Penn 70, Alexis I. duPont 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 52, Concord 34

Cape Henlopen 61, Appoquinimink 55

Charter School of Wilmington 75, MOT Charter 26

Delaware Military Academy 53, Middletown 39

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark Charter 28

Dover 43, St. Georges Tech 41

John Dickinson 55, First State Military 21

Smyrna 50, Howard School of Technology 43

St. Elizabeth 47, St. Mark's 30

Sussex Central 49, Sussex Academy 23

Thomas McKean 37, Brandywine 35

Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 51, Newark Charter 46

Odessa 60, John Dickinson 40

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hodgson Vo-Tech 47, Christiana 21

 

Tuesday, Jan. 24

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Appoquinimink 71, Caravel Academy 62, OT

Cape Henlopen 59, Sussex Technical 37

Charter School of Wilmington 61, Wilmington Christian 42

Conrad 70, First State Military 28

Delmarva Christian 61, Gunston Day, Md. 41

Dover 78, Smyrna 72, OT

Glasgow 79, Concord 72

Indian River 56, Delmar 46

Milford 64, Sussex Central 58

Mt. Pleasant 56, Delcastle Tech 55

Polytech 73, Caesar Rodney 53

Salesianum 51, Middletown 32

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 59

Seaford 79, Lake Forest 44

St. Elizabeth 69, Delaware Military Academy 28

St. Georges Tech 68, Newark 45

Tower Hill 58, Tatnall 48

Woodbridge 93, Sussex Academy 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27

Delmar 39, Indian River 26

Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39

Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20

Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47

Smyrna 64, Dover 51

St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41

Sussex Central 43, Milford 13

Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28

Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35

Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6

Monday, Jan. 23

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 55, Thomas McKean 47

Ferris 80, Great Oaks Charter School 77

Newark Charter 52, MOT Charter 38

Odessa 55, Early College 28

St. Mark's 47, Archmere Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 46, Salisbury, Md. 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, John Dickinson 34

Middletown 44, Concord 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21