 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot

  • Comments
Sixers Raptors Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) collides with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games.

Embiid joins teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philly stars sidelined by injuries.

The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixer Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Embiid is the reigning NBA scoring champion and also will miss Wednesday's game in Charlotte.

The Sixers said Monday that Embiid's status beyond those absences will be evaluated "in the coming days."

Embiid was injured late in Saturday's loss to Minnesota when he tripped over fallen teammate Georges Niang and crumbled to the court.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 3A

Dover 20, Sussex Central 0

Middletown 34, Salesianum 0

Class 2A 

Archmere Academy 42, Concord 0

Newark 20, Tower Hill 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 36, Delmar 0

Class1A

Seaford 34, Charter School of Wilmington 7

Tatnall 24, Odessa 14

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 3A 

Smyrna 50, Cape Henlopen 0

St. Georges Tech 13, Appoquinimink 7

Class 2A

Lake Forest 27, Delaware Military Academy 20

Class 1A

Laurel 41, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Elizabeth 32, Indian River 21