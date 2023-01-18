 Skip to main content
76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid set the tone with 26 points in the first half. Philadelphia's bench came up big in the late going.

Embiid finished with 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

"I was just trying to start off strong because what I've come to find out is that my energy kind of drives the whole team," Embiid said. "If I'm at least being aggressive offensively and defensively, my teammates are going to pick up no matter if I make shots or not."

Embiid had nine rebounds and made 15 of 18 free throws before leaving the game with 2:53 remaining. Philadelphia fans chanted "MVP! MVP!" as he raised both arms to encourage the cheers.

Embiid had his fifth straight game with at least 30 points.

"It wouldn't be happening without my teammates," he said. "James (Harden) is doing a good job of making it easy for me. Guys knocking down shots opens up a lot for me to go out and dominate."

Tyrese Maxey added 22 points off the bench. Tobias Harris had 20 points as the 76ers closed out a Los Angeles sweep, having edged the Lakers by one point two nights earlier.

After getting outscored 37-27 in the third, the Sixers dominated the fourth. They outscored the Clippers 30-21 in a reversal of the third when LA rallied from 11 points down.

"I told the bench, 'It's very important we build this lead back,' and that's what we did," Maxey said. "Everybody is buying into their roles."

Maxey carried the 76ers early with Embiid resting. He hit three consecutive 3-pointers and had a pair of free throws to extend the 76ers' lead to 101-93.

"I liked how we closed the game," Embiid said. "Tyrese took over to start the fourth. By the time we had to come in, we just had to finish the job."

The Sixers ran off 11 in a row, including four by Embiid and a 3-pointer by Georges Niang, that extended their lead to 115-98.

"That stretch was huge," Harris said.

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points to lead the Clippers. Paul George had 13 points and eight rebounds in his return after missing five in a row because of right hamstring soreness. They've lost eight of 10.

Leonard and George combined to score 12 of the Clippers' first 19 points to open the third. Marcus Morris' jumper tied the game at 71-all while the Clippers' defense got stops.

The Clippers took their first lead of the game, 79-78, on Ivica Zubac's hook over Embiid. On their next possession, Terance Mann scored over Embiid.

Leonard scored four in a row before the 76ers led 90-89 on a pair of free throws by Maxey going into the fourth.

With Embiid and James Harden on the bench, the Sixers ran off seven straight points to open the second and lead 41-27.

The Clippers rallied to get within five, but Embiid scored 15 points over the final 7:13, capped by a 3-pointer, to keep the Sixers ahead 65-52 at halftime.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid notched his NBA-leading sixth straight game with at least 30 points. He had 35 points and 11 rebounds against the Lakers on Sunday. ... Harden's streak of six straight games with double figures in points and assists ended. He finished with six points and nine assists. ... Improved to 23-1 when leading after three quarters, second-best record in the league. ... Shot 59% in first half (23 of 39).

Clippers: John Wall (abdominal soreness) is out indefinitely and Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) sat out his sixth straight game.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Portland on Thursday.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 51

Caesar Rodney 69, Cape Henlopen 61

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delmar 43, Early College 42

Delmarva Christian 79, Salisbury, Md. 70

Glasgow 56, Delcastle Tech 43

Howard School of Technology 62, Sanford 41

John Dickinson 59, Mt. Pleasant 52

Lake Forest 65, Sussex Academy 15

MOT Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 56

Middletown 61, Appoquinimink 45

Milford 65, Smyrna 59

Newark 68, Thomas McKean 34

Newark Charter 53, Alexis I. duPont 47

Odessa 43, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Odyssey Charter 72, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Polytech 55, Dover 52

Seaford 85, Indian River 40

St. Elizabeth 67, St. Mark's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 46, St. Georges Tech 28

Charter School of Wilmington 55, Odessa 13

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delcastle Tech 50, Glasgow 15

Delmarva Christian 47, Salisbury, Md. 19

Early College 41, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 49, Sussex Academy 8

Middletown 74, MOT Charter 39

Newark Charter 43, John Dickinson 32

Padua Academy 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 41

Polytech 50, Dover 43

Smyrna 56, Milford 14

Wilmington Friends 47, St. Andrew's 26

Monday, Jan. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lake Forest 57, North Caroline, Md. 54

St. Georges Tech 71, Burlington City, N.J. 67

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

 